Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of RACE opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.80. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $150.97 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

