Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

