Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,095,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,314. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

