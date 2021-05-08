Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,314. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,616,000 after purchasing an additional 153,999 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.