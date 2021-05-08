Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.92 and a 200 day moving average of $340.70. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.08 and a 1 year high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.