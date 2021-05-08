Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

