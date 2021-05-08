Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,487 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 320,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

