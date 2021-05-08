Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,824 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.