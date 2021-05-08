Firo Hits 1-Day Volume of $87.37 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Firo has a total market cap of $229.18 million and $87.37 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 67.3% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $19.36 or 0.00032981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,689.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.14 or 0.06640238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.32 or 0.02348494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.00594496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00216316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.36 or 0.00799740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.33 or 0.00624173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.49 or 0.00523922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,839,976 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.