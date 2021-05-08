First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend by 45.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,737 shares of company stock worth $1,850,760 over the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.