First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $918.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,896. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $188.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

