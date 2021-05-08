First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

FRC traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $187.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

