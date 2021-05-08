First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,524 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,454,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 30,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

FDL stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.