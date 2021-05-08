First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.24% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.