Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

