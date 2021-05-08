Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

