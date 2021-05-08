Five Point (FPH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Shares of FPH opened at $7.48 on Friday. Five Point has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 116,305 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

