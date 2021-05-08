FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $25.71 million and $2.53 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00081141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.00780193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,534.85 or 0.09511841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044762 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,143,135 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

