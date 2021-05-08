FLIR Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

FLIR Systems has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $59.25 on Friday. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

