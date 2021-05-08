Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FND traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

