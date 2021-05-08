Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $136.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

