FlypMe Price Tops $0.0514 on Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 64.5% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $907,268.39 and approximately $7,853.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00080825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00063609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.78 or 0.00794643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00104165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,639.30 or 0.09559317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00044452 BTC.

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

