Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TUNE stock opened at GBX 1,335 ($17.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £783.14 million and a PE ratio of 36.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,132.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,044.25. Focusrite has a twelve month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other Focusrite news, insider Paul Dean bought 1,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

