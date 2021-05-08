Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 115.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 55,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 18,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,525,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,529,305. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.