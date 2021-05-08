Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $230.00 at DA Davidson

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $211.77 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $212.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.