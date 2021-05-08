Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortis and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FTS stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 12,133.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 357,073 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fortis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Fortis by 61.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,893 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

