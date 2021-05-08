Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.82 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

