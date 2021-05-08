Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,420. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

