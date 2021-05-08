Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $125.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security traded as high as $110.05 and last traded at $109.91, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.63.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FBHS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

