Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 73,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,892. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

