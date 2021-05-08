FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Announces Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 1,049,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

