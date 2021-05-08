FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FOX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 373,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FOX by 7.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FOX by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 207,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

