Fractal Hits Market Capitalization of $11.63 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $187,358.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.00261539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $647.29 or 0.01112097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.65 or 0.00770811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,131.53 or 0.99874663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.