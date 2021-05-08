Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.350- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.
Shares of FRG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 165,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $41.50.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
FRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.43.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
