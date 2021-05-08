Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.350- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

Shares of FRG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 165,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

FRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.43.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

