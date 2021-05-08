Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.95 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRE opened at €41.67 ($49.02) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

