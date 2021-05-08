Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $176.55 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.15, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

