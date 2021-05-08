frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. frontdoor updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

FTDR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.67. 410,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,240. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Truist boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.22.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.