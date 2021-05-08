frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.22.

FTDR traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.67. 410,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

