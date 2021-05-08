FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.22

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 7477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 201,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 314,643 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

