FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.40 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

