FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $300,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

ECL stock opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.