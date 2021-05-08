FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $368,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

