FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 160,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,998 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 111.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 337,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,388,000 after acquiring an additional 177,570 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $79,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.12 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

