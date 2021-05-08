FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 500 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

