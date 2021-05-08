Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.500-12.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$830 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,764. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

