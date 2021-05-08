Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.