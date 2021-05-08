Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Up 10.9% After Strong Earnings

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) traded up 10.9% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.54. 8,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,933,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Funko by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

