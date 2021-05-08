Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.87 million-$900.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.77 million.Funko also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.98-$1.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of Funko stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 5,019,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.