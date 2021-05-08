FUNToken Trading 21.8% Higher This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $490.28 million and $131.09 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00062877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00775775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00102048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.34 or 0.08918152 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00046665 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

