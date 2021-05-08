FY2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $8.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.17 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FANG. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

